Home Nation

Ailing Goa CM Manohar Parrikar to attend entire 3-day session of Assembly

On the second day of the session, Parrikar is likely to table the Budget in the House.

Published: 24th January 2019 12:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th January 2019 12:44 PM   |  A+A-

Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar at the construction site of 3rd Mandovi Bridge. (Photo: Twitter / Goa CMO)

By PTI

PANAJI: Ailing Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar will attend the entire three-day session of the state Assembly that is scheduled to begin on January 29, Speaker Pramod Sawant said on Thursday.

Talking to PTI, Sawant said on the second day of session, Parrikar will present the Budget in the House and then table the vote-on-account for five months.

"Parrikar will attend the Assembly session on all three days," he said. Governor Mridula Sinha will give her customary address to the House on the first day of the session, he added.

Parrikar, who has been suffering from a pancreatic ailment, was admitted to hospitals in Goa, Mumbai, Delhi and America last year. Ever since his discharge from the All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS), New Delhi in October last year, he has been recuperating at his private residence in Goa.

READ| Shameful that severely-ill Manohar Parrikar continues to be Goa CM: Ex-RSS official

The former Defence Minister has made a few public appearances. The CM had chaired Business Advisory Committee meeting earlier this week.

Responding to a query, Sawant said BJP MLA Pandurang Madkaikar, who has also been ailing since June last year, is likely to attend the session. "We are yet to receive any communication from the Madkaikar's office that he will not be attending the Session," he said.

Meanwhile, the office of the speaker has received total 419 questions for the three-day session, including 137 starred and 282 unstarred questions.

It has also received three government Bills for tabling- The Goa Commission for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Amendment) Bill 2019, The Goa Goods and Services Tax (amendment) bill, 2019 and The Goa Co-operative Societies (amendment) Bill 2019.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Manohar Parrikar Goa Assembly

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's Virat Kohli, center, congratulates India's Ambati Rayudu and Shikhar Darma after winning during the one-day international cricket match between New Zealand and India in Napier, New Zealand, Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019. | AP
Napier ODI: India too good for Kiwis, teach them a lesson in their own backyard
Congress President Rahul Gandhi (File | EPS)
Rahul Gandhi addresses media in Amethi
Gallery
A tableau on display during a press preview before Republic Day parade 2019 in New Delhi. (Photo | Naveen Kumar/EPS)
Delhi all decked up for 70th Republic Day
Kashmir is currently under the grip of 'Chillai-Kalan'—the 40-day harshest period of winter when the chances of snowfall are most frequent and maximum and the temperature drops considerably. (Photo: PTI)
IN PICTURES: Kashmir turns into picturesque white heaven after fresh snowfall
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp