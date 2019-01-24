Strip those with over two kids of voting rights, government benefits, says Baba Ramdev

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Calling population explosion a major roadblock in development and percolation of benefits of welfare schemes down the line, Yoga guru Baba Ramdev advised the government to strip all those with more than two kids of their voting rights. He even suggested to revoke all the government benefits, including healthcare, to such people who did not understand the significance of keeping family small. The Yoga Guru was speaking while inaugurating a Patanjali apparel store in Aligarh.

“A country with over a billion people should have population control as the priority. Those who don’t consider it important and continue to add to country’s population should neither be allowed to contest elections nor should they be extended subsidies, admission to government schools and healthcare facilities,” said the Baba.

Yog Guru Ramdev: Those who have more than 2 children, their voting rights should be taken away & they shouldn't be allowed to contest elections. Don't let them use govt schools, hospitals, & don't give them govt jobs. Population will be controlled automatically. (23-1-19) pic.twitter.com/IQ0tYMbc1o — ANI (@ANI) January 24, 2019

“If these curbs are put into practice and those, either Hindus or Muslims, with more than two children will not be given a government job, it will send a strong message and population will be automatically controlled,” he maintained.

Last year also, Baba Ramdev had toyed with the same idea when he had batted for those who were practising ‘sanyas’ and did not enter the institution of marriage. In Aligarh also he promoted bachelorhood saying people like him, who did not marry, should be honoured by the government.

The Baba claimed that it was not necessary to get into a wed lock to be happy in life. However, the Yoga guru sounded a bit bitter on Centre’s approach to the issue of Hindutva. On the issue of Ram temple and Article 370, Baba Ramdev said it was imperative that Modi government understood the benefits and losses of tackling that difficult issue.

“Woh wazir hain aur hum fakheer hain. Hum sirf agaah kar sakte hain. Janata ki bhawnaon ko toh unhe hi samajhna padega (He is the PM and I am just a seer. It is my duty to caution the government but they have to understand the public mood),” he said.

However, he rushed to add that PM Modi was unmatched. Baba Ramdev was seen evading queries on politics, especially, black money, vexed Ram temple issue, Article 35A, Universal Civil Code and restricted himself by saying that the onus was on the government of the day.

“I think they also understand the gravity of all these issues,” he averred. However, the yoga guru accepted that at present, country was witnessing political intolerance of the highest order while replying to a question of opposition alliance against the incumbent.

Advocating pension for seers, Baba rejected the allegation of corporatisation of Ashrams and said he was serving the nation by through swadeshi. He also rejected the debate over Lord Hanuman being limited to various castes saying God had no caste or religion.