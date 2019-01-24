Home Nation

CBI catches Petroleum & Explosive Safety Org official red-handed for taking Rs 1.5 lakh bribe

It was further alleged that there are many active touts who make liaisoning with the officials of Department of PESO, Vadodara Sub Circle Office and get cleared the licensing of CNG Testing.

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested a Controller of Explosive, PESO (Petroleum & Explosive Safety Organization) in Vadodara city of Gujarat, and a middleman in a bribery case of Rs. 1.5 lakh.

The CBI on Wednesday said that a case was registered U/s 120-B of IPC r/w Sec. 7, 7A & 8 of PC Act, 1988 against Controller of Explosive, PESO, Vadodara; a middleman and unknown persons on the allegations of demanding and agreeing to pay illegal gratification for favourable inspection of 3 CNG Testing Stations at Rajkot and Morbi.

It was further alleged that there are many active conduits who make liaisoning with the officials of Department of PESO, Vadodara Sub Circle Office, Vadodara and get cleared the licensing of CNG Testing Stations, LPG-CNG godowns, fireworks godowns and other official acts for various licensee parties across Gujarat.

It was also alleged that recently an officer of the PESO, Vadodara inspected three sites at Rajkot and Morbi and thereafter, the Controller of Explosive, PESO instructed a middleman to deliver him bribe money for favourable inspection of the sites and from the other parties whose inspection related works were also pending with him. He had allegedly demanded illegal gratification of Rs. 50,000 for each inspection.

The CBI laid a trap and caught both the accused persons after the exchange of alleged illegal gratification of Rs. 1.5 lakh. Searches at the office and residential premises of the public servant were conducted which led to the recovery of cash of Rs. 11.5 lakh (approx), jewellery and incriminating documents.

The arrested accused will be produced in the Designated Court at Ahmedabad.

