Home Nation

Priyanka political entry: Congress trump card stumps rivals but caste equations could play spoiler

The Congress, which seemingly lacked a charismatic leader, would have a face to connect with masses in the run-up to the elections, political observers said.

Published: 24th January 2019 09:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th January 2019 12:38 PM   |  A+A-

Congress workers celebrate Priyanka’s annointment at the party office in New Delhi on Saturday | naveen kuMAR

By Manish Anand
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The last leg plunge of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra into politics is being seen in political circles as a desperate attempt by the Congress to wrest the third pole in the electorally crucial state of Uttar Pradesh.

The BJP, which is seemingly in a spot with Samajwadi Party (SP) and Bahujan Samajwadi Party (BSP) joining hands, is still deciphering the potential impact of the Congress’ “trump card” even as it is drawing comfort from the fact that UP would no more be a direct contest.

The Congress’ announcement may force political pundits to revisit the early assessment that the SP-BSP arithmetic would stall the saffron juggernaut in UP in a ‘one on one’ electoral contest. The Congress, which seemingly lacked a charismatic leader, would have a face to connect with masses in the run-up to the elections, political observers said.

EDITORIAL: Priyanka card could be Rahul’s best shot

Before ceding political space to SP and BSP, the Congress had commanded appeal among all communities in the state, with the core support base being Brahmins, Dalits, and Muslims. “The Congress’ revival will worry the BJP, SP, and BSP in equal measure. Yet, it’s to be seen whose turf is challenged more in the immediate elections,” a senior BJP functionary said.

EXPERTS SPEAK: A greenhorn in ‘lion’s den’

The BJP’s topmost worry in UP has apparently been the possibility of 18 per cent minority vote base going to the SP-BSP combine. “The 10 per cent quota plank may help the BJP come unscathed in the fast-changing upper caste equations in the state. Yet, if a stronger Congress is able to cut into the traditional vote base of SP-BSP, then UP’s electoral politics isn’t an open and shut case as is being presented,” another BJP functionary said. The BJP remained guarded on Wednesday, with the party choosing to ignore Priyanka’s anointment.

The Samajwadi Party dismissed the development as an ‘internal matter,’ but party leaders seemed hardly amused.“We welcome the entry of youths and women in politics. However, SP-BSP alliance in UP is capable of taking on the NDA”, said SP leader Abdul Hafeez Gandhi.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Priyanka Gandhi Congress general secretary West Uttar Pradesh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's Virat Kohli, center, congratulates India's Ambati Rayudu and Shikhar Darma after winning during the one-day international cricket match between New Zealand and India in Napier, New Zealand, Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019. | AP
Napier ODI: India too good for Kiwis, teach them a lesson in their own backyard
Congress President Rahul Gandhi (File | EPS)
Rahul Gandhi addresses media in Amethi
Gallery
A tableau on display during a press preview before Republic Day parade 2019 in New Delhi. (Photo | Naveen Kumar/EPS)
Delhi all decked up for 70th Republic Day
Kashmir is currently under the grip of 'Chillai-Kalan'—the 40-day harshest period of winter when the chances of snowfall are most frequent and maximum and the temperature drops considerably. (Photo: PTI)
IN PICTURES: Kashmir turns into picturesque white heaven after fresh snowfall
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp