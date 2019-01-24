Home Nation

Congress to contest Lok Sabha polls with full strength, says Rahul Gandhi in Amethi

The Congress chief was addressing a public meeting here before returning to Delhi at the end of his two-day visit to his Lok Sabha constituency.

Published: 24th January 2019 03:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th January 2019 03:12 PM   |  A+A-

Congress party president Rahul Gandhi ( Photo| PTI)

By PTI

AMETHI: Wrapping up his two-day Amethi tour, Congress president Rahul Gandhi Thursday said his party will contest the Lok Sabha polls with full strength. He also exuded confidence that it will win the next UP Assembly polls.

"We will contest the Lok Sabha polls with full strength and will win the next UP Assembly polls," he said.

The Congress chief was addressing a public meeting here before returning to Delhi at the end of his two-day visit to his Lok Sabha constituency.

Slamming Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said Modi has waived only industrialists' loans.

"The chowkidar proved to be a thief," he said, and remarked, "Gali gali mein shor hai, chowkidar chor hai".

Rahul charged Modi swears by God and then speaks lies. "Where are the 'achchey din' promised?" he posed. At the same time, Rahul said, "We have delivered the promise of loan waiver".

The Congress leader also questioned the "hurry" in removing the CBI chief. He described note ban as the biggest scam.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Rahul Gandhi Priyanka Gandhi Rahul in Amethi 2019 Lok Sabha elections

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's Virat Kohli, center, congratulates India's Ambati Rayudu and Shikhar Darma after winning during the one-day international cricket match between New Zealand and India in Napier, New Zealand, Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019. | AP
Napier ODI: India too good for Kiwis, teach them a lesson in their own backyard
Congress President Rahul Gandhi (File | EPS)
Rahul Gandhi addresses media in Amethi
Gallery
A tableau on display during a press preview before Republic Day parade 2019 in New Delhi. (Photo | Naveen Kumar/EPS)
Delhi all decked up for 70th Republic Day
Kashmir is currently under the grip of 'Chillai-Kalan'—the 40-day harshest period of winter when the chances of snowfall are most frequent and maximum and the temperature drops considerably. (Photo: PTI)
IN PICTURES: Kashmir turns into picturesque white heaven after fresh snowfall
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp