Home Nation

Congress workers want Priyanka Gandhi to take on Narendra Modi in Varanasi

The local unit of the Congress too demanded that Priyanka be pitted directly against Modi to galvanise voters of UP and neighbouring states.

Published: 24th January 2019 06:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th January 2019 04:32 PM   |  A+A-

Priyanka Gandhi. (Photo | PTI)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW:  Priyanaka Gandhi’s appointment as Congress general secretary for eastern UP has enthused the party cadre in Purvanchal and within no time of the announcement of her new role,  posters have cropped up in Varanasi, urging Congress leadership to pit Priyanka against PM Modi on his parliamentary turf in upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

The posters put up by Congress workers in the holy city say: “Kashi Ki Janta Kare Pukar, Priyanka Gandhi Ho Sansad Hamaar’ (People in Kasi want Priyanka Gandhi to be our law-maker) also seen written at the bottom of the poster is ‘We want Priyanka’.

The posters carry the image of Congress President Rahul Gandhi and senior Congress leader Ajay Rai along with the picture of Priyanka Gandhi.

“She should debut as MP from Varanasi. We will put our might to ensure her victory from here. It will be a lesson for the BJP as PM Modi will never turn to Varanasi again,” said an enthused Congress worker.

In 2014 elections, PM Modi had won from Varanasi defeating his nearest rival Arvind Kejriwal of Aam Admi Party by a margin of over 3.7 lakh votes. Congress’s Ajai Rai had remained second runner up securing 75,614 votes. BSP and SP were relegated to fourth and fifth positions respectively.

However, the political circles of UP are replete with sparks of speculations over Priyanka’s candidature and the constituency she may be fielded from in the coming general elections. Even senior state Congress leaders are divided over the issue.

While some feel that in the wake of Sonia Gandhi’s medical condition, daughter Priyanka may replace her in Rae Bareli as she already has the pulse of the constituency where she has played poll manager for her mother in the past elections. Some others feel that Priyanka may test poll waters in Amethi and Rahul Gandhi may look for some other seat, more so, Chhindwara, MP CM Kamalnath’s stronghold.

Rahul Gandhi has been representing Amethi in Lok Sabha for the last three terms. In 2014, BJP had fielded Union textile minister Smriti Irani Against Rahul Gandhi in Amethi. Though she lost the seat but managed to shrink the victory margin of Gandhi from over three lakh in 2009 to just a little over a lakh in 2014. Even after losing Amethi, Smriti Irani has been nurturing it for the last 4.5 years and continued to make her presence registered there frequently much to Rahul Gandhi’s unease.

On the other, Chhindwara is also a Congress bastion which has been represented by MP CM Kamalnath eight times in a row. “Since Kamalnath will vacate the seat, it will be a safe and secure play for the Congress chief,” feels a political observer.

The other advantage of contesting from Chhindwara would be that the Congress president would be able to focus on the entire country instead of remaining focussed on his own seat.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Priyanka Gandhi Narendra Modi congress General Elections Varanasi Lok Sabha constituency

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Cheteshwar Pujara at an event in Chennai. (File | PTI)
Pujara turns 31: Did you know these 5 things about the 'New Wall of India'?
Is Priyanka Gandhi's arrival a game changer?
Gallery
Zhang Shuai, right, and Samantha Stosur pose for a photo with their trophy after winning the women's doubles final against Kristina Mladenovic and Timea Babos at the Australian Open in Melbourne. | AP
Samantha Stosur, Zhang Shuai win Australian Open women's doubles title
Cheteshwar Pujara during a match in Chandigarh. (File | PTI)
Happy birthday Cheteshwar Pujara: Check out some rare photos of Indian cricket's 'Mr Dependable'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp