Deadline to finalise Assam NRC won't be extended beyond July 31: Supreme Court

Published: 24th January 2019 04:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th January 2019 04:52 PM   |  A+A-

Several Congress leaders had attacked the NRC when the complete draft list was published. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court Thursday made it clear that the exercise of making the final report of National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Assam has to be completed by the July 31, 2019 deadline.

The top court also said that the upcoming general election and exercise of NRC should not be affected, and asked the competent authorities to sit together to plan them.

The apex court asked the chief secretary of Assam government, secretary of Election Commission and the NRC coordinator in the state to hold a meeting to decide how the officials have to be accommodated for the two exercises.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justice R F Nariman said Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who was appearing for the Assam, will ensure that the meeting is held within seven days.

The outcome of the meeting will be informed to the apex court on February 5, when the matter will be taken again to the bench.

Assam NRC Election Commission Supreme Court

