Home Nation

Debt waiver scheme not enough to alleviate farmers' sufferings: Amarinder Singh

He said his government would also soon come out with a loan waiver scheme for landless labourers, who were also reeling under a huge debt burden.

Published: 24th January 2019 08:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th January 2019 08:59 PM   |  A+A-

Punjab Chief Minister Capt. Amarinder SIngh. (File Photo)

By PTI

ANANDAPUR SAHIB: Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh Thursday acknowledged that his government's debt waiver scheme was not enough to help debt-ridden farmers and hit out at the Centre for 'failing' to extend support.

Noting that his government's loan waiver scheme was only a temporary solution to the problems of farmers, Singh said the Centre had to step in if a permanent solution to their plight had to be found.

He said his government would also soon come out with a loan waiver scheme for landless labourers, who were also reeling under a huge debt burden.

The chief minister was addressing a gathering after launching the third phase of the state government's farm debt waiver scheme, an official statement said.

ALSO READ | Pakistan bid to limit pilgrims to Kartarpur unfair: Captain Amarinder Singh

The loan waiver scheme is not enough to alleviate all sufferings of the state's farmers, Singh said, adding their loan amounts were more than what his government was currently waiving.

Lashing out at the NDA government, he accused it of 'failing' to come to the rescue of farmers and said that farmer suicides would continue in Punjab and other states if the Centre did not become sympathetic to the community.

The chief minister said the states could not do everything on their own, without the central government's help.

Pointing out that his government had inherited a debt of Rs 2.08 lakh crore, Singh said the loan waiver scheme was the best he could have done in the such circumstances, especially considering the lack of support from the Centre and non-implementation of the Swaminathan Commission report.

Even the prime minister and the finance minister, whom he had personally met to seek help for farmers several times, had 'failed' to realise the urgency of the situation and had implemented only a small part of the Swaminathan report, Singh claimed.

The Punjab government had announced farm debt waiver in which loan waiver for up to Rs 2 lakh for small and marginal farmers (up to 5 acres) and a flat Rs 2 lakh relief for all other marginal farmers would be given.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Amarinder Singh Punjab Chief Minister Pakistan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Cheteshwar Pujara at an event in Chennai. (File | PTI)
Pujara turns 31: Did you know these 5 things about the 'New Wall of India'?
Is Priyanka Gandhi's arrival a game changer?
Gallery
Zhang Shuai, right, and Samantha Stosur pose for a photo with their trophy after winning the women's doubles final against Kristina Mladenovic and Timea Babos at the Australian Open in Melbourne. | AP
Samantha Stosur, Zhang Shuai win Australian Open women's doubles title
Cheteshwar Pujara during a match in Chandigarh. (File | PTI)
Happy birthday Cheteshwar Pujara: Check out some rare photos of Indian cricket's 'Mr Dependable'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp