Home Nation

Former minister Abdul Gani Vakil joins People's Conference

Vakil was a minister in the Ghulam Nabi Azad-led PDP-Congress coalition government.

Published: 24th January 2019 04:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th January 2019 04:55 PM   |  A+A-

Abdul Gani Vakil | Facebook

By PTI

SRINAGAR: Former Congress leader Abdul Gani Vakil joined People's Conference led by Sajad Gani Lone here Thursday.

Vakil, who was a minister in the Ghulam Nabi Azad-led PDP-Congress coalition government, joined the People's Conference at Lone's residence here.

"I welcome Abdul Gani Vakil sahib in the caravan of change. His mass base and experience will be a game changer," Lone said in a tweet after the former Congress leader joined his party.

Vakil, who has unsuccessfully contested assembly elections from Rafiabad constituency of Baramulla district several times including in 2014, had resigned from Congress in 2015.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Abdul Gani Vakil Jammu and Kashmir Ghulam Nabi Azad

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's Virat Kohli, center, congratulates India's Ambati Rayudu and Shikhar Darma after winning during the one-day international cricket match between New Zealand and India in Napier, New Zealand, Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019. | AP
Napier ODI: India too good for Kiwis, teach them a lesson in their own backyard
Congress President Rahul Gandhi (File | EPS)
Rahul Gandhi addresses media in Amethi
Gallery
A tableau on display during a press preview before Republic Day parade 2019 in New Delhi. (Photo | Naveen Kumar/EPS)
Delhi all decked up for 70th Republic Day
Kashmir is currently under the grip of 'Chillai-Kalan'—the 40-day harshest period of winter when the chances of snowfall are most frequent and maximum and the temperature drops considerably. (Photo: PTI)
IN PICTURES: Kashmir turns into picturesque white heaven after fresh snowfall
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp