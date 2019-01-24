Jaipur diary

Rajesh Asnani By

Express News Service

Three mayors in four years

Jaipur has got a third mayor within 4 years. The BJP’s authorized candidate and caretaker Mayor, Manoj Bharadwaj was defeated by BJP rebel Vishnu Lata by a single vote. In the 90-member Jaipur Municipal Corporation, the BJP had 63 councillors, while the Congress had only 18. The 9 others are Independents. Lata defeated Bhardwaj with 44 votes against 45 votes.

According to functionaries within the BJP, Lata was not given a ticket to contest the Assembly elections in December last year and was promised the Mayor’s post. However, as the elections approached, the saffron party went with Bhardwaj, and Lata rebelled against the party. Ashok Lahoti contested from the Sanganer seat, which Lata was eyeing, and won.

National Bravery Award for city girl

Nine-year-old Anika Jamini from Jaipur, who fought bravely and escaped from the clutches of a kidnapper, has been included in the list of National Bravery Award, along with 21 other children. The award is given out by by the Indian Consul for the Child Welfare on January 26. On Friday, she reached New Delhi along with her father, Rakesh and mother Rekha. “Our daughter has proved that the woman will have to take up the task of their own protection now... Because a woman is not weak,” said her mother. Anika had come out of her house in April 2018. Just then a bike rider kidnapped her. After some distance, she got the chance to escape. The kidnapper attacked her with a sharp weapon but she did not give up and fled from his clutches.

Kites a death sentence for birds

The occasion of Makar Sankranti was a joyous one for residents as excited revellers battled each other in a bid to cut down kites. But the occasion turned out to be a sombre one for bird lovers. The ‘maanjaa’ (thread used to tie the kite), which is often sharpened by rolling the thread in glass, viciously injured and killed several birds that came in its path. Arrangements for their treatment were made by various NGOs in Jaipur. In the city’s only bird hospital located at Sanganeri Gate, more than a hundred pigeons, half a dozen eagles were brought in injured around Sankranti. Rescue counters were made available across the city by NGOs, where these injured birds were taken for supervision.

Cracking JEE Mains

The announcement of the JEE Mains results have brought cheers to a family living in Jaipur’s Jhalana slum area. Aarti Verma, the 16-year-old daughter of a construction labourer, is the first student from the area to secure 78.80 percentile in the JEE Mains. Living in a two-room temporary house which is above an open drain, Aarti is only a step away from scripting history and is very eager to crack the JEE advanced. It was her hard work and determination along with the guidance of MNIT engineering student volunteers for two years that helped her she said. The students mentored her on weekends at a study centre.