Modi government gave more funds to Bengal than Congress did: Smriti Irani

By PTI

KRISHNANAGAR: Union minister Smriti Irani Thursday said the Narendra Modi government at the Centre gave more funds to West Bengal than the previous Congress regime.

Speaking at back-to-back rallies in Joynagar in South 24 Paraganas district and Krishnagar in Nadia district, Irani said the UPA government gave Rs 1 lakh crore to the state, while the Modi government gave Rs 2.8 lakh crore under the 14th Finance Commission.

"While Modi government has given more money, Didi, why do you dislike the prime minister and prefer to enter into alliance with the NCP of Sharad Pawar, the Congress and other opposition parties," Irani said.

She also took a dig at the Trinamool Congress chief, saying these parties did not cooperate with her in the past.

"Now you (Mamata) are dreaming of creating an alliance with the Congress and other parties."

The senior BJP leader also hit out at Banerjee for spurning the Centre's heathcare scheme Ayushman Bharat.

"Ask Mamata Banerjee why she is averse to Ayushman Bharat health scheme under which poor people of the state can avail of Rs 5 lakh per family for treatment purposes," she said.

ALSO READ | Centre to look into textile industry's apprehensions on embedded duties: Smriti Irani

Stating that 2.26 lakh people in the state have benefitted from the Jan Dhan Yojana apart from other Central schemes, Irani slammed Banerjee for being "most ungrateful" to the Centre.

Irani said the BJP workers have tolerated the torture of Congress, TMC and CPI(M) in the state and called upon people to elect the Modi government again.

"Ar ekbar Modi sarkar (Modi government once again)," she said.

At Krishnagar, Irani said that the people of Bengal are compelled to pay the 'tolabaji tax' (extortion money) from "birth to death".

"If you ask the poor people in Bengal what the TMC has given to them they will reply that it has not given but taken 'tolabaji tax'," she said.

The party's state president Dilip Ghosh and senior leaders Mukul Roy and Rahul Sinha were present at the rallies.

Irani landed at the ISKCON helipad in Mayapur and drove to Krishnagar to address the rally after a tussle between the BJP and the local administration over permission for a helipad.