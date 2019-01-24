Priyanka, Jyotiraditya will bring Congress back to power in Uttar Pradesh: Rahul Gandhi

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Keeping his address to people of his constituency pegged at the appointment of his sister Priyanka Gandhi and Jyotiraditya Scindhia as general secretaries of eastern and western UP respectively, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi expressed the hope that the move would pave way for grand old party to be back into reckoning ahead upcoming elections in UP.

“I have given Priyanka and Jyotiraditya a mission to make a Congress government in Uttar Pradesh once again. Now, you have three soldiers of Congress working for you in the country,” he told a nukkad gathering reassuringly.

Rahul Gandhi added that he had asked Priyanka to come Amethi and Rae Bareli soon after assuming her new responsibility. However, the Congress president continued his tirade against Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the major portion of his speech.

In an attempt to draw the point that the ruling BJP had not delivered on its promises, Congress chief promised the people that once coming to power, his party government would keep all its promises. “You have seen that in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh,” he claimed.

The Congress chief also highlighted the issues related to CBI chief’s removal and favourite ammo Rafale deal to target the PM. He even made the gathering repeat his oft repated slogan-- “chowkidar chor hai.” Rahul Gandhi also accused the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party of making the poor stand in queues during the demonetisation.

“No industrialist was seen standing in queue for money in front of ATMs during demonetisation. Only poor people suffered,” he said adding the BJP government step hit the poor and farmer but Rs 3.5 lakh crore of industrialists was waived off.

“This was your money,” he said. Once the Congress was back in power, he promised, all the work that was stalled by the Centre and state government would begin again.

“Amethi will get food park back. You will get whatever Modi and (Uttar Pradesh chief minister) Yogi (Adityanath) have denied you. When BJP workers come to you to seek your vote, tell them that PM Modi and CM Yogi did nothing for you,” he said.