Home Nation

Priyanka, Jyotiraditya will bring Congress back to power in Uttar Pradesh: Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi added that he had asked Priyanka to come Amethi and Rae Bareli soon after assuming her new responsibility.

Published: 24th January 2019 09:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th January 2019 06:13 PM   |  A+A-

Rahul Gandhi

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi (File | PTI)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Keeping his address to people of his constituency pegged at the appointment of his sister Priyanka Gandhi and Jyotiraditya Scindhia as general secretaries of eastern and western UP respectively, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi expressed the hope that the move would pave way for grand old party to be back into reckoning ahead upcoming elections in UP.

“I have given Priyanka and Jyotiraditya a mission to make a Congress government in Uttar Pradesh once again. Now, you have three soldiers of Congress working for you in the country,” he told a nukkad gathering reassuringly.

Rahul Gandhi added that he had asked Priyanka to come Amethi and Rae Bareli soon after assuming her new responsibility. However, the Congress president continued his tirade against Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the major portion of his speech.

In an attempt to draw the point that the ruling BJP had not delivered on its promises, Congress chief promised the people that once coming to power, his party government would keep all its promises. “You have seen that in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh,” he claimed.

The Congress chief also highlighted the issues related to CBI chief’s removal and favourite ammo Rafale deal to target the PM. He even made the gathering repeat his oft repated slogan-- “chowkidar chor hai.” Rahul Gandhi also accused the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party of making the poor stand in queues during the demonetisation.

“No industrialist was seen standing in queue for money in front of ATMs during demonetisation. Only poor people suffered,” he said adding the BJP government step hit the poor and farmer but Rs 3.5 lakh crore of industrialists was waived off.

“This was your money,” he said. Once the Congress was back in power, he promised, all the work that was stalled by the Centre and state government would begin again.

“Amethi will get food park back. You will get whatever Modi and (Uttar Pradesh chief minister) Yogi (Adityanath) have denied you. When BJP workers come to you to seek your vote, tell them that PM Modi and CM Yogi did nothing for you,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Rahul Gandhi Priyanka Gandhi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's Virat Kohli, center, congratulates India's Ambati Rayudu and Shikhar Darma after winning during the one-day international cricket match between New Zealand and India in Napier, New Zealand, Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019. | AP
Napier ODI: India too good for Kiwis, teach them a lesson in their own backyard
Congress President Rahul Gandhi (File | EPS)
Rahul Gandhi addresses media in Amethi
Gallery
A tableau on display during a press preview before Republic Day parade 2019 in New Delhi. (Photo | Naveen Kumar/EPS)
Delhi all decked up for 70th Republic Day
Kashmir is currently under the grip of 'Chillai-Kalan'—the 40-day harshest period of winter when the chances of snowfall are most frequent and maximum and the temperature drops considerably. (Photo: PTI)
IN PICTURES: Kashmir turns into picturesque white heaven after fresh snowfall
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp