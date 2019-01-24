Rajnath unruffled by Priyanka’s political plunge, says it's Congress's internal affair

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Refusing to accept Congress as a challenge to the BJP in Uttar Pradesh, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh said the appointment of Priyanka Gandhi as party general secretary for eastern UP was an internal affair of the grand old party here on Thursday.

While being on a visit to his parliamentary constituency Lucknow, the Union home minister said that she had been formally entrusted with eastern UP responsibility now but she had been active in Amethi and Rae Bareli for last 15-20 years.

Rajnath claimed that BJP would go into the polls on the basis of the works done by it and it was all there for everyone to see and feel.

On the sulking NDA allies in UP, Rajnath claimed that all the allies would remain with the BJP. “Small conflicts are always there in bigger families. We will pacify out allies them and we will be together,” he reiterated.

“We never consider Congress a challenge. We believe in working for people’s welfare. BJP has been taking the country ahead on the path of development. Our mission is to take the country forward,” said the home minister.

He added that people were feeling that development had taken place during the past four years. “We have worked out a number of schemes which had been hanging fire for the last 15-20 years,” he stated.

Confirming that he would contest from Lucknow again, the Union Home Minister said at present there was not a single leader in the country to match the charisma of PM Modi. “We will get the benefit of it and repeat 2014 in 2019,” he maintained.