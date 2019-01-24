Home Nation

Rajasthan police issues helpline to protect couples who marry against family wishes

A woman IPS officer, assisted by a woman Rajasthan Police Service officer, will be the nodal officer for this initiative.

Published: 24th January 2019 05:00 PM

JAIPUR: Rajasthan police has issued a WhatsApp helpline number for adult couples who marry against the wishes of their family, to offer protection and counselling to resolve the matter amicably.

Complying with a high court directive, Additional Director General of Police, civil rights, Janga Srinivas Rao issued a circular Wednesday, asking all superintendents of police and police commissioners in the state to provide assistance to the couples facing threats from their family members and relatives.

Rao said the number - 8764871150  will function round the clock, according to an official release.

A woman IPS officer, assisted by a woman Rajasthan Police Service officer, will be the nodal officer for this initiative, it said. SP (Crime Branch) Lovely Katiyar will be the nodal officer till further orders, the release said.

After a complaint is received on the helpline, family members will be counselled with the help of community liasoning groups to resolve the matter, it said.

If needed, prohibitory actions under CrPC may be taken or an FIR may also be filed. Minors will be encouraged to follow the advice of the counsel until they attain adulthood, it said.

