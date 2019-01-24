Home Nation

Reduce, reuse & recycle should be mantra on plastic use: M Venkaiah Naidu

According to the Vice-President, the plastic industry has revolutionised many sectors.

Published: 24th January 2019 03:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th January 2019 03:59 PM   |  A+A-

Venkaiah Naidu

Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu (File | EPS)

By PTI

CHENNAI: Holding that the use of plastics posed several challenges to the environment, Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu Thursday said, "reduce, reuse and recycle" should be the mantra for minimising the deleterious impact of plastics on the environment.

Participating in the golden jubilee celebrations of the Central Institute of Plastics Engineering and Technology (CIPET) here, Naidu said, India should adopt better waste management technologies whereby used plastic becomes feedstock rather than a waste. "Plastic sector will account for 20 per cent of total oil consumption and 15 per cent of the global annual carbon budget by 2050. At the end of the day, it might not be possible to avoid the use of plastics. While there are a number of positive aspects of plastics, they pose several challenges to our environment," he said.

Elaborating, he said, "convenience items that are intended for single use are being continually discarded to the landfills, littering our landscapes thereby creating threats for aquatic and marine life". Naidu called for steps to replace conventional plastics with biodegradable polymers and the focus of CIPET should be in that direction.

He advised CIPET to take up awareness campaign on the need to recycle, re-purpose and reuse plastic items. "I would also like CIPET to make sustainability a guiding principle in all its endeavours. Reduce, reuse and recycle should be the mantra for minimising the deleterious impact of plastic on environment," he said.

While harnessing the benefits of plastics, there is a need to ensure that they do not end up in oceans, he said. "There is no other alternative if we have to hand over a safer, cleaner and a healthier planet to posterity. Economics is fine, but what about the environment? This should be the uppermost thought in the minds of those dealing with plastics," he said.

Improper littering habits and lack of awareness among the public on plastic waste management resulted in many hazards, he said adding it has to be ensured that the plastics are used "responsibly" and "recycled properly".

While looking at the development of the petrochemical sector the usage of plastics has increased 20 fold in the past half-century and it was expected to double in the next 20 years, he said. "We should adopt better waste management technologies, involving a circular economy approach, where used plastic becomes a feedstock rather than a waste," he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
CIPET M Venkaiah Naidu India Plastic use

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's Virat Kohli, center, congratulates India's Ambati Rayudu and Shikhar Darma after winning during the one-day international cricket match between New Zealand and India in Napier, New Zealand, Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019. | AP
Napier ODI: India too good for Kiwis, teach them a lesson in their own backyard
Congress President Rahul Gandhi (File | EPS)
Rahul Gandhi addresses media in Amethi
Gallery
A tableau on display during a press preview before Republic Day parade 2019 in New Delhi. (Photo | Naveen Kumar/EPS)
Delhi all decked up for 70th Republic Day
Kashmir is currently under the grip of 'Chillai-Kalan'—the 40-day harshest period of winter when the chances of snowfall are most frequent and maximum and the temperature drops considerably. (Photo: PTI)
IN PICTURES: Kashmir turns into picturesque white heaven after fresh snowfall
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp