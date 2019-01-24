Railways announces 2.3 lakh new jobs

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: While the Indian Railways is yet to fill 1.5 lakh vacancies which came out in 2017, the public transporter has announced fresh recruitment of 2.3 lakh more employees in the next two years.

According to the Railways ministry, these recruitment drives will fix long-standing issues of overtime work, delays in project implementation, low efficiency, and constraints on upgrading projects.

Data from the ministry shows it has a sanctioned strength of 15,06,598. Of these, 12,23,622 personnel are on the rolls. The remaining 2,82,976 posts are vacant.

“As per the reservation policy of the government, around 19,715, around 9,857 and around 35,485 vacancies shall be reserved for SC, ST and OBC candidates respectively. Further, as per the 103rd Constitutional Amendment recently passed by the Parliament, 10 per cent of these vacancies — around 13,100 — shall be filled in from (EWS) of the general category. This cycle shall be completed by April-May, 2020,” said a statement issued by the ministry.

Recruitment shall be for various cadres and minimum eligibility criteria shall vary from certification from ITIs or Diploma/above in Engineering or Graduation.