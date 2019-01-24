Home Nation

Railways announces 2.3 lakh new jobs

While the Indian  Railways is yet to fill 1.5 lakh vacancies which came out in 2017, the public transporter has announced fresh recruitment of 2.3 lakh more employees in the next two years.

Published: 24th January 2019 10:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th January 2019 10:41 AM   |  A+A-

Indian Railways

For representational purposes (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: While the Indian  Railways is yet to fill 1.5 lakh vacancies which came out in 2017, the public transporter has announced fresh recruitment of 2.3 lakh more employees in the next two years.

According to the Railways ministry, these recruitment drives will fix long-standing issues of overtime work, delays in project implementation, low efficiency, and constraints on upgrading projects.

Data from the ministry shows it has a sanctioned strength of 15,06,598. Of these, 12,23,622 personnel are on the rolls. The remaining 2,82,976 posts are vacant. 

“As per the reservation policy of the government, around 19,715, around 9,857 and around 35,485 vacancies shall be reserved for SC, ST and OBC candidates respectively. Further, as per the 103rd Constitutional Amendment recently passed by the Parliament, 10 per cent of these vacancies — around 13,100 — shall be filled in from (EWS) of the general category. This cycle shall be completed by April-May, 2020,” said a statement issued by the ministry. 

Recruitment shall be for various cadres and minimum eligibility criteria shall vary from certification from ITIs or Diploma/above in Engineering or Graduation.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
indian railways railway jobs

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's Virat Kohli, center, congratulates India's Ambati Rayudu and Shikhar Darma after winning during the one-day international cricket match between New Zealand and India in Napier, New Zealand, Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019. | AP
Napier ODI: India too good for Kiwis, teach them a lesson in their own backyard
Congress President Rahul Gandhi (File | EPS)
Rahul Gandhi addresses media in Amethi
Gallery
A tableau on display during a press preview before Republic Day parade 2019 in New Delhi. (Photo | Naveen Kumar/EPS)
Delhi all decked up for 70th Republic Day
Kashmir is currently under the grip of 'Chillai-Kalan'—the 40-day harshest period of winter when the chances of snowfall are most frequent and maximum and the temperature drops considerably. (Photo: PTI)
IN PICTURES: Kashmir turns into picturesque white heaven after fresh snowfall
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp