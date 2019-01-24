Home Nation

SC asks Army not to victimise woman officer

The Supreme Court on Wednesday asked the Army not to victimise a Lieutenant Colonel who moved court against her assignment at a place that does not have a créche.

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Wednesday asked the Army not to victimise a Lieutenant Colonel who moved court against her assignment at a place that does not have a créche.

A bench headed by Justice D Y Chandrachud said, “Please make sure she is not victimised for coming to the court. She has merely exercised her right.”

The bench wrapped up the matter after the Additional Solicitor General Madhvi Divan pointed out that there is a créche available 15 minutes from the officer’s place of duty and Lt Col Annu Dogra may put up her child there.

The ASG also told the bench since there is already a créche in the vicinity, they are not inclined to attach Dogra’s husband, who is also an officer, with her in Nagpur.

Advocate Aishwarya Bhati, appearing for Dogra, accepted the suggestion but expressed her apprehension that Dogra may be targeted for approaching the Supreme Court. 

