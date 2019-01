By IANS

LUCKNOW: Four people were killed on Thursday by a speeding train while they were trying to cross a railway track in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras district, police said.

The incident took place near the Hathras railway station on the Bharatpur-Bareilly railway line.

A police official told IANS that three victims were of the same family and the prima-facie of the mishap appeared to be dense fog and poor visibility.