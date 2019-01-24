UP man gets seven years in jail for aiding wife's suicide 

By PTI

MUZAFFARNAGAR: A fast track court here sentenced a man to seven years imprisonment for forcing his wife to commit suicide in 2013 over dowry demands.

Judge Balraj Singh convicted Kamil Hasan on Wednesday and also imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 on him.

Hasan was held guilty under IPC section 306 (abetment of suicide), government lawyer Sitaram Arya said.

The lawyer said Nagma, Hasan's wife, committed suicide by hanging herself from the ceiling of their house at Tissa village on July 24, 2013.

According to a complaint filed by the victim's father, Hasan used to harass Nagma for dowry.