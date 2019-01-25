Home Nation

31-year-old man held for impregnating school student in Tiruvannamalai

Published: 25th January 2019

By Express News Service

TIRUVANNAMALAI: The police nabbed a 31-year-old man on the charges of impregnating and intimidating a school girl here on Friday.

R Sureshkumar, a resident of S Nammianthal, was arrested by the All Women Police, Tiruvannamalai town following a complaint from the victim.

He had befriended the girl, one of his relatives, several months ago. He had forced her into a relationship on 28 October. Later, he had threatened the girl of getting rid of her before forcing her into relationship four times, police sources said.

The matter came to light when she fell ill on Jan. 21 and was taken to a private hospital on the next day. On examination, the doctor at the hospital found her carrying for two months.

The sources informed that shocked after knowing the child was pregnant her mother took her to a government hospital for an abortion. The authorities of the hospital informed the police, following which a case was registered at the All Women Police Station, Tiruvannamalai Town.

Inspector (in-charge) Kavitha held inquiries before arresting Sureshkumar, the sources stated. The victim is a Class IX student of a government school in Tiruvannamalai.

