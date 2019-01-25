Home Nation

Amarinder Singh vows to ensure fair probe in 2015 desecration case

The verdict, he said, is "a victory for the families of innocent victims of the brutal killings which was deliberately not investigated during the previous SAD-BJP regime".

Published: 25th January 2019 09:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th January 2019 09:23 PM   |  A+A-

Punjab Chief Minister Capt. Amarinder SIngh. (File Photo)

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh Friday vowed to ensure "a free and fair" probe into the 2015 incidents of desecration of Sikh religious texts and firings on protesters in Faridkot.

"The SIT set up to probe the matter would be given a free hand to take its investigation to the logical conclusion as expeditiously as possible," he said here.

Nobody found responsible would be spared, he said.

Singh also hailed the Punjab and Haryana High Court verdict in the 2015 Bargari case.

ALSO READ: Chorus grows for action against accused of 2015 sacrilege incidents in Punjab

The verdict, he said, is "a victory for the families of innocent victims of the brutal killings which was deliberately not investigated during the previous SAD-BJP regime".

The court Friday dismissed pleas by policemen, booked in the firing case, and refused to order a CBI probe into the desecration incidents while reposing faith in the SIT probe into the desecration and firing cases.

The court has directed the SIT to complete its probe and present the charge sheet, which would be done, said the chief minister.

On the upcoming Kartarpur Corridor, Singh said the corridor should be opened to devotees of all religions so that no follower of Sikhism founder Guru Nanak Dev is deprived of the opportunity to pay obeisance at the historic shrine in Pakistan.

He dismissed as "irrelevant" the new political parties mushrooming in Punjab.

These new outfits coming up before the parliamentary polls are not to be taken seriously, he said, ruling out any threat from these "fly-by-night parties".

Expelled AAP legislator Sukhpal Singh Khaira has floated Punjab Ekta Party while Shiromani Akali Dal rebels has set up SAD (Taksali) recently.

Meanwhile, Singh laid the foundation stones of developmental projects worth Rs 29 crore, to be executed by Patiala Development Authority (PDA), an official release said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Amarinder Singh 2015 desecration Faridkot

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Cheteshwar Pujara at an event in Chennai. (File | PTI)
Pujara turns 31: Did you know these 5 things about the 'New Wall of India'?
Is Priyanka Gandhi's arrival a game changer?
Gallery
Daredevils from the Indian Army Corps of Signals display their skills on motorcycles on Rajpath, the ceremonial boulevard, during Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India, Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019. Thousands of Indians have converged on a ceremonial bouleva
Splendid display of military might, glimpses from Gandhi's life mark Republic Day parade
Indian Railway Protection Force (RPF) commandos perform stunts during Republic Day celebrations in Hyderabad.(Photo| R Satish Babu/ EPS)
70th Republic Day: Pictures of celebrations from across the country
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp