BBM chief Prakash Ambedkar gives six-day ultimatum to Congress over seat-sharing

By PTI

MUMBAI: Bharipa Bahujan Mahasangh (BBM) chief Prakash Ambedkar Thursday gave a 6-day ultimatum to the Congress for an alliance proposal ahead of the upcoming general elections.

Ambedkar has demanded 12 Lok Sabha seats from the Congress in the state which has 48 Parliamentary constituencies.

Expecting a positive response from the Congress by January 30, Ambedkar said, "The Congress party did not want AIMIM with them."

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi also announced recently that he does not want a single seat from the Congress at a public rally held in Nanded.

The Dalit leader added that the AIMIM will neither share dias with the Congress nor participate in its campaign rallies.

"Therefore, the Congress should respond within the next 6 days, by January 30, or we will fight under the banner of the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi in the state," said Ambedkar.

Demanding a share of 12 Lok Sabha seats, Ambedkar said out of those, two candidates each should be from Mali, Muslim, Dhangar communities, smaller OBC class and Vimukta Jati (VN) and Nomadic Tribe (NT) groups.

He added all the 12 seats could be chosen by the Congress.

Ambedkar also indicated the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi, an outfit floated by him along with Owaisi, will not help the NCP, an ally of the Congress, in the elections.

A public rally has been planned at Shivaji Park here by the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi in the last week of February where Owaisi will be participating, Ambedkar said.