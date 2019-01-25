Home Nation

CBI arrests Bengali film producer Shrikant Mohta in Rose Valley scam, TMC alleges vendetta

Mohta, considered close to the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) in West Bengal, allegedly duped Rose Valley of Rs 25 crore.

Published: 25th January 2019 08:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th January 2019 08:29 AM   |  A+A-

CBI_Headquarters

For representational purposes (File | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: The CBI arrested renowned Bengali film producer Shrikant Mohta on Thursday in connection with the Rose Valley chit fund scam, sources said.

Mohta, considered close to the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) in West Bengal, allegedly duped Rose Valley of Rs 25 crore.

While the TMC criticised the arrest, saying "no one is being spared in the Narendra Modi regime", opposition parties demanded an explanation from the ruling party for the arrest.

Mohta's company denied the accusations against him.

Mohta was served a notice by the investigating agency regarding "acceptance of money from Rose Valley" and CBI sleuths questioned him in his office at a shopping mall in south Kolkata.

Later, they took him to the CBI office at the CGO Complex in Salt Lake for further interrogation, where he was placed under arrest.

The agency is probing both the Saradha and Rose Valley multi-crore-rupee scams.

The Enforcement Directorate is also probing the Rose Valley scam.

Rose Valley chairman Gautam Kundu is currently in jail in a money-laundering case.

Mohta's company, the SVF (previously known as Sri Venkatesh Films), has produced many award-winning films like "Chokher Bali", "Memories In March", "Autograph", "Raincoat" and "Iti Mrinalini".

The firm also distributes most Bollywood and Hollywood movies in eastern India.

Some of the top actors and directors in the Indian film industry have worked with Mohta.

In a statement issued in the evening, the SVF denied the allegations raised against Mohta and said the company's co-owner offered his full cooperation to the CBI.

"We have full faith in the judiciary and it remains our endeavour to support and cooperate with the enforcement agencies in the course of their investigation," the SVF said.

The statement said the CBI, in the last few months, had called Mohta for investigation in the Rose Valley chit fund case as a witness owing to past business transactions between the SVF and Brand Value, a Rose Valley Group company.

Regarding the past cases on the matter, the statement claimed that the Calcutta High Court had quashed all charges against Mohta and the same was affirmed by the Supreme Court.

On account of personal reasons, he was not able to appear before the CBI in the month of January and it was communicated to the agency with a request to grant him 15 days' time, it said, adding that some CBI officials came to the SVF office "unannounced" to interrogate Mohta on the same matter.

"With an intention to cooperate, Mohta went along with them to their office," the statement said.

Mohta's arrest triggered a war of words between the TMC and other parties.

"They are arresting and trying to intimidate everybody. Be it a writer, an actor, a film personality. They do not want to spare anyone. People will give them a befitting reply," TMC secretary-general Partha Chatterjee said.

The BJP had turned the CBI into their extended party office, he claimed.

Senior TMC leaders, who did not want to be quoted, alleged that the BJP was trying to pursue its vendetta politics through these arrests.

"The CBI should have arrested him earlier. The CBI is doing its work. But whenever it makes an arrest, the TMC raises baseless allegations of vendetta politics," state BJP president Dilip Ghosh said.

State Congress president Somen Mitra said, "Mohta used to boast about his connections with top TMC leaders. He was close to various top TMC leaders in the state."

Senior CPI(M) leader Sujan Chakraborty said several TMC leaders were arrested earlier for their alleged involvement in the scam and now, those considered close to the party were being arrested.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Shrikant Mohta Rose Valley Scam CBI

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Cheteshwar Pujara at an event in Chennai. (File | PTI)
Pujara turns 31: Did you know these 5 things about the 'New Wall of India'?
Is Priyanka Gandhi's arrival a game changer?
Gallery
Zhang Shuai, right, and Samantha Stosur pose for a photo with their trophy after winning the women's doubles final against Kristina Mladenovic and Timea Babos at the Australian Open in Melbourne. | AP
Samantha Stosur, Zhang Shuai win Australian Open women's doubles title
Cheteshwar Pujara during a match in Chandigarh. (File | PTI)
Happy birthday Cheteshwar Pujara: Check out some rare photos of Indian cricket's 'Mr Dependable'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp