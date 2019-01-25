Home Nation

CBI carries out searches at residence of former Haryana CM Bhupinder Hooda

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is carrying out searches at 30 other locations in New Delhi and NCR, officials said.

Published: 25th January 2019

Former Haryana CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda (File | AFP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The CBI Friday registered a new case against former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda and others over alleged irregularities in land allocation and carried out searches at 30 locations in Delhi-NCR, officials said.

A team of officials from the agency arrived early morning at Hooda's residence in Rohtak, Haryana, they said.

According to the officials, 30 locations in the Delhi-NCR region are part of the probe, the officials said.

The agency is tight-lipped about the details of the case as the search operation is underway.

The case is understood to be related to alleged irregularities in land allotment, sources said.

TAGS
CBI Bhupinder Singh Hooda

