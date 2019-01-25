Home Nation

Congress surge in Uttar Pradesh may help BJP: Party sources

The BJP maintained that though a bipolar contest in Uttar Pradesh is good for the health of the saffron outfit, it would be politically beneficial if the Congress gains credibility in the state.

Published: 25th January 2019 03:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th January 2019 08:52 AM   |  A+A-

Congress President Rahul Gandhi with sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. (File | PTI)

By Manish Anand
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A day after Priyanka Gandhi threw her hat into the political theatre of the Hindi heartland, the BJP maintained that though a bipolar contest in Uttar Pradesh is good for the health of the saffron outfit, it would be politically beneficial if the Congress gains credibility in the state.

Making sense of the emerging political challenge in the electorally crucial UP, which sends 80 members to the Lok Sabha, a top BJP functionary said, “The BJP has to enhance its vote share in the state to 45 per cent. If we consider others, including the Congress, accounting for 10 per cent vote share, the  BJP and the alliance of SP-BSP will be slugging it out for a share of the remaining 90 per cent vote base,” the BJP functionary said.

While noting that the BJP has averaged 42 per cent vote share in UP in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections and 2017 state Assembly polls, the BJP functionary said that the SP-BSP combine would need to significantly increase their average vote share of 33 per cent in the last two polls.

“If the Congress is able to increase its vote share, then it will indeed be of advantage to the BJP,” the BJP functionary said, rejecting the contention that a stronger Congress could also affect the upper caste vote share of the saffron outfit.

The BJP leader also reasoned that there will be multiple candidates in each Lok Sabha seat, who may have contested earlier on the symbols of the SP and BSP, thereby splitting the vote spoils even further. 

Rejecting the comparison with 2004 Lok Sabha elections when the BJP, riding on the slogan of ‘India Shining’, was voted out, the BJP leader said that the worker base of the outfit has grown from 2.40 crore to 11.10 crore. He said the party is now being in power in 16 states, as opposed to 6 in 2004. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Cheteshwar Pujara at an event in Chennai. (File | PTI)
Pujara turns 31: Did you know these 5 things about the 'New Wall of India'?
Is Priyanka Gandhi's arrival a game changer?
Gallery
Zhang Shuai, right, and Samantha Stosur pose for a photo with their trophy after winning the women's doubles final against Kristina Mladenovic and Timea Babos at the Australian Open in Melbourne. | AP
Samantha Stosur, Zhang Shuai win Australian Open women's doubles title
Cheteshwar Pujara during a match in Chandigarh. (File | PTI)
Happy birthday Cheteshwar Pujara: Check out some rare photos of Indian cricket's 'Mr Dependable'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp