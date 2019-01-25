Drinking, cooking in open to attract fines between Rs 2,000 and Rs 10,000 in Goa

By PTI

PANAJI: The Goa government has decided to charge fines between Rs 2,000 and Rs 10,000 from people for drinking and cooking in the open, state Tourism Minister Manohar Ajgaonkar said Thursday.

The Tourist Trade Act will be amended suitably during the Goa Assembly session beginning on January 29 for this purpose, he informed.

"People found creating nuisance like drinking in public or cooking in the open will be fined up to Rs 10,000. While an individual will be fined Rs 2,000, a group indulging in such an offence will be charged Rs 10,000," Ajgaonkar told reporters.

In case the fine is not paid, the offender can face imprisonment of up to three months, he added.