Home Nation

Gujarat cops bust fake call centre in Delhi, arrest eight gang members

While the owner of the call centre, Vijay Dhawan, is absconding, eight members of his gang, all residents of Delhi, were arrested and brought here on Friday, a release by the city crime branch said.

Published: 25th January 2019 11:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th January 2019 11:07 PM   |  A+A-

Call Centres

For representational purposes

By PTI

AHMEDABAD: Ahmedabad police Friday arrested eight persons from Delhi, who were part of the gang that operated a bogus call centre in the national capital and duped people by offering a loan on low-interest rate.

While the owner of the call centre, Vijay Dhawan, is absconding, eight members of his gang, all residents of Delhi, were arrested and brought here on Friday, a release by the city crime branch said.

As many as 67 mobile phones, three laptops and 10 data registers have been seized from the accused.

Investigations have revealed that Dhawan used to make around Rs 20 lakh per month through this call centre.

In August last year, the city crime branch had received a complaint that some people posed as employees of a reputed finance firm and offered loan of Rs 9 lakh at a low-interest rate.

Convinced by the claims, the victim, Jayesh Parmar, deposited Rs 2.20 lakh towards various charges to avail the loan.

However, when Parmar realised that he has been duped, he lodged a complaint with the crime branch.

Based on the call detail records and other technical surveillance, the crime branch zeroed in on the Delhi-based gang and nabbed eight persons, including six callers and two team leaders.

"The callers used to persuade the victims into depositing some money as security deposit or some other charges to avail the loan. As soon as the money was deposited, Dhawan used to withdraw it," it said.

The callers used to get fixed salary as well as incentives on each deal, the release said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Delhi fake call centre Ahmedabad

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Cheteshwar Pujara at an event in Chennai. (File | PTI)
Pujara turns 31: Did you know these 5 things about the 'New Wall of India'?
Is Priyanka Gandhi's arrival a game changer?
Gallery
Daredevils from the Indian Army Corps of Signals display their skills on motorcycles on Rajpath, the ceremonial boulevard, during Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India, Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019. Thousands of Indians have converged on a ceremonial bouleva
Splendid display of military might, glimpses from Gandhi's life mark Republic Day parade
Indian Railway Protection Force (RPF) commandos perform stunts during Republic Day celebrations in Hyderabad.(Photo| R Satish Babu/ EPS)
70th Republic Day: Pictures of celebrations from across the country
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp