Headless agency has become spineless BJP: Mamata Banerjee on CBI arrest

The West Bengal Chief Minister has been accusing the Centre of using its agencies to hound the TMC government, which has been at loggerheads with the Centre over the past two years.

Published: 25th January 2019 04:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th January 2019 04:41 PM   |  A+A-

Mamata_Photo

TMC chief Mamata Banerjee at her mega opposition rally in Kolkata on 19 January 2019. (Photo | TMC/ Twitter)

By Express News Service

KOLKATA: A day after Bengali Film Industry Tollywood producer Shrikant Mohta was arrested by Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for allegedly duping Rose Valley scam kingpin Gautam Kundu of Rs 25 crore, West Bengal Chief Minister went all guns blazing at the central agency on Friday.

Taking to the Twitter, she wrote: "So political vendetta continues. BJP and its allies' comprising multiple Govt agencies harassing all allies of Oppn from Kol to Delhi & beyond. From @yadavakhilesh to behen Mayawati Ji, nobody is spared. From north to south. From east to west. Political vendetta by BJP. Are they scared? Are they desperare?"

Even as Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led committee sat for deciding the next CBI chief after the unceremonious exit of Alok Verma, the Trinamool Congress supremo hit out writing: "One headless agency has now become spineless BJP."

The West Bengal Chief Minister has been accusing the Centre of using its agencies to hound the TMC government, which has been at loggerheads with the Centre over the past two years. On the other hand, producer Mohta was taken to CBI office in Bhubaneswar. He would be presented at the special CBI court. The opposition claimed that Mohta was close to the TMC government.

