Home Nation

Health ministry postpones polio immunisation programme

Due to steep hike in IPV price, India approached Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunisations for partial support for further procurement.

Published: 25th January 2019 11:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th January 2019 11:11 AM   |  A+A-

A child being administered polio drops as part of the Chennai Corporation's drive in the city on Sunday (EPS | D SAMPATHKUMAR)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The Ministry of Health has released a statement saying that the National Immunisation Day (NID) which was scheduled for February 3 has been postponed. The rescheduled date of NID will be convened soon.

On January 18, a letter was issued to the Principal Secretary, Health and Family Welfare of all states barring Bihar, Madhya Pradesh and Kerela stating postponement of Polio National Immunization Day for the time being due to some unavoidable circumstances. The letter further state that the rescheduled date of the said activity will be communicated in due course.

READ| Pulse Polio camps to be conducted only one day this year

Ministry said that more stringent testing of the vaccination will be done which will be dispatched to states for public usage after getting clearance from the national testing laboratory for each batch.

The ministry also stated that India is already polio eliminated and has also introduced Inactive Polio Vaccine (IPV) in its universal immunisation program as per global guidelines.

Moreover, the ministry said that there is neither a shortage of IPV nor any shortage of funds for its procurement for Universal Immunisation Programme (UIP) in the country.

Due to steep hike in IPV price, India approached Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunisations (GAVI) for partial support for further procurement, as India is also a Gavi eligible country and the same has been agreed to by the Gavi Board, said ministry.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Polio immunisation programme Polio in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Cheteshwar Pujara at an event in Chennai. (File | PTI)
Pujara turns 31: Did you know these 5 things about the 'New Wall of India'?
Is Priyanka Gandhi's arrival a game changer?
Gallery
Zhang Shuai, right, and Samantha Stosur pose for a photo with their trophy after winning the women's doubles final against Kristina Mladenovic and Timea Babos at the Australian Open in Melbourne. | AP
Samantha Stosur, Zhang Shuai win Australian Open women's doubles title
Cheteshwar Pujara during a match in Chandigarh. (File | PTI)
Happy birthday Cheteshwar Pujara: Check out some rare photos of Indian cricket's 'Mr Dependable'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp