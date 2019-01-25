Health ministry postpones polio immunisation programme

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The Ministry of Health has released a statement saying that the National Immunisation Day (NID) which was scheduled for February 3 has been postponed. The rescheduled date of NID will be convened soon.

On January 18, a letter was issued to the Principal Secretary, Health and Family Welfare of all states barring Bihar, Madhya Pradesh and Kerela stating postponement of Polio National Immunization Day for the time being due to some unavoidable circumstances. The letter further state that the rescheduled date of the said activity will be communicated in due course.

Ministry said that more stringent testing of the vaccination will be done which will be dispatched to states for public usage after getting clearance from the national testing laboratory for each batch.

The ministry also stated that India is already polio eliminated and has also introduced Inactive Polio Vaccine (IPV) in its universal immunisation program as per global guidelines.

Moreover, the ministry said that there is neither a shortage of IPV nor any shortage of funds for its procurement for Universal Immunisation Programme (UIP) in the country.

Due to steep hike in IPV price, India approached Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunisations (GAVI) for partial support for further procurement, as India is also a Gavi eligible country and the same has been agreed to by the Gavi Board, said ministry.