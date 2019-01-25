Home Nation

Hindi author Krishna Sobti dies at 93

Born in 1925, Sobti was known for writing about issues of female identity and sexuality.

Published: 25th January 2019 11:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th January 2019 12:21 PM

Krishna Sobti, Zindaginama

Krishna Sobti was awarded the Sahitya Akademi for her book 'Zindaginama' (Photo | Amazon)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Eminent Hindi author and essayist Krishna Sobti died Friday in Delhi, family sources said.

She was 93. The author breathed her last in a Delhi hospital this morning, where she was admitted for the last two months, Ashok Maheshwari, a friend and managing director of Rajkamal Prakashan, said.

"She was about to complete her 94 years in February, so an age factor was there no doubt. For the last one week she was in the ICU," he said.

"Even after being extremely sick, she was very much aware about her thoughts, about what was happening in the society," Maheshwari added.

Born in 1925, Sobti was known for writing about issues of female identity and sexuality.

She received prestigious awards like Sahitya Akademi, Jnanpith awards and was also offered Padma Bhushan, which she had declined.

Krishna Sobti Hindi author

