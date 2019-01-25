Home Nation

INX Media case: CBI, ED seek P Chidambaram's custodial interrogation

The submission was made before Justice Sunil Gaur who was hearing the plea of Chidambaram seeking anticipatory bail.

Published: 25th January 2019 04:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th January 2019 04:11 PM   |  A+A-

Congress veteran P Chidambaram

Former Union Minister P Chidambaram (File | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The CBI and Enforcement Directorate Friday asserted before the Delhi High Court that custodial interrogation of Congress leader and former Union minister P Chidambaram was required in the INX Media cases.

The submission was made before Justice Sunil Gaur who was hearing the plea of Chidambaram seeking anticipatory bail in the corruption and money laundering cases relating to the INX Media scandal.

READ| Jawans not getting food in Chhattisgarh: P Chidambaram

The High Court reserved its order and the interim protection from arrest granted to Chidambaram will continue till the decision is passed on his plea for anticipatory bail.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
 P Chidambaram INX Media case

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Cheteshwar Pujara at an event in Chennai. (File | PTI)
Pujara turns 31: Did you know these 5 things about the 'New Wall of India'?
Is Priyanka Gandhi's arrival a game changer?
Gallery
Zhang Shuai, right, and Samantha Stosur pose for a photo with their trophy after winning the women's doubles final against Kristina Mladenovic and Timea Babos at the Australian Open in Melbourne. | AP
Samantha Stosur, Zhang Shuai win Australian Open women's doubles title
Cheteshwar Pujara during a match in Chandigarh. (File | PTI)
Happy birthday Cheteshwar Pujara: Check out some rare photos of Indian cricket's 'Mr Dependable'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp