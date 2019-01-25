Madras High Court says strike is not illegal; refuses to initiate contempt proceedings against teachers

By Online Desk

Chennai: The Madras high court on Friday rejected a plea seeking contempt proceedings against the agitating teachers in the state.

A student Gokul has moved high court alleging that the teachers have disobeyed the high court’s January 23 order, wherein it directed the teachers to resume work by January 25, hence contempt proceedings should be initiated against them. But the division bench of high court rejected the plea and observed that it is for the government to take action against the agitating teachers.

The court further observed that it had only directed the teachers to return to work by January 25 in the interest of the students’ community. It is for the government to monitor the situation and take appropriate action against those who flouted the orders, the bench of Justices M Sathyanarayanan and P Rajamanickam said on Friday.

The government employees and teachers affiliated to Joint Action Council of Tamil Nadu Teachers Organisations and Government Employees Organisations (JACTTO-GEO) are on an indefinite strike since January 22, Tuesday, demanding the government to implement a charter of demands including pay hike.

The association has a seven-point demand list in which it has urged the government to repeal the new pension scheme and revert to the old one, settle 21-month pay arrears according to the new pay commission’s guidelines, settle pay anomalies for secondary teachers and regularise the jobs of part-time staff and teachers working at Anganwadis.