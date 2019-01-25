Monkey menace: CISF jawans to use sling-shot at Taj Mahal to protect tourist

By Online Desk

Nearly a dozen of Central Industrial Security Forces will now be eqipped with slingshots at the Taj-Mahal Gates to protect tourists from monkeys.

According to a report published in the Hindustan Times. The CISF has taken steps after the simians injured several foreign tourists last year. On July 8, an Australian woman was attacked by a monkey. A CISF official said that the jawans are posted at specific hotspots such as gates and high-value locations where foreigners are frequent. "Amused by monkeys, these foreigners click their photograph and invite trouble," said a CISF official. The decision was taken after the palns to shift the monkeys to other place failed, and no district wants to shelter them.

The residents in and around Taj Mahal have been dealing with the monkey for years now and are of the opinion that sterlisation should be carried out to curb their population.

According to the official, edibles carried by the tourist attract the monkeys.

As per to wildlife experts the socio-religeous tradition of feeding them has created a vicious cycle. The problem has been in and around Delhi is not new and even the high profile areas like Raiseena Hills are also not left untouched by monkey colonies. Before the winter session of the parliament last year an advisory also was issued to all the MPs to refrain from making any direct eye contact or tease monkeys and specifically told them not to get between mother and infant.