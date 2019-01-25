Home Nation

Narendra Modi fighting political battles through law enforcement agencies: Arvind Kejriwal

Kejriwal alleged the prime minister and BJP president Amit Shah have not spared any political opponent.

Published: 25th January 2019 06:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th January 2019 06:26 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | TMC Twitter)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal alleged Friday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was fighting his political battles through law enforcement agencies.

Kejriwal also alleged the prime minister and BJP president Amit Shah have not spared any political opponent, be it Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, BSP supremo Mayawati, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and his Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

"Modi ji is fighting political battles thro enforcement agencies. From @yadavakhilesh & Mayawati in UP to @MamataOfficial in Bengal n AAP in Delhi Modi-Shah duo has spared no political opponent (sic)," he tweeted.

The Aam Aadmi Party chief's accusation comes hours after the West Bengal chief minister launched an attack on the BJP-led central government, amid the CBI raids at senior Congress leader and former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda's residence.

"From @yadavakhilesh to Behen Mayawati Ji, nobody is spared. From north to south. From east to west. Political vendetta by BJP. Are they scared? Are they desperate?" Banerjee tweeted.

The CBI registered a new case against Bhupinder Singh Hooda and others over alleged irregularities in land allocation in Gurgaon in 2009 and carried out searches at 20 locations in Delhi-NCR Friday.

