Not aware of speculation about Varun Gandhi joining Congress: Rahul

The Congress chief's remark comes two days after his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra formally entered politics on Wednesday ahead of the elections.

Published: 25th January 2019 03:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th January 2019 03:19 PM

Congress President Rahul Gandhi. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

BHUBANESWAR: Congress president Rahul Gandhi Friday said he was unaware of any speculation about BJP leader Varun Gandhi joining his party.

"I have not heard this speculation," Gandhi said while responding to a query about Varun Gandhi joining Congress in a move to reunite the Gandhi-Nehru family.

Varun Gandhi, the cousin of Rahul Gandhi, is at present a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Lok Sabha member from Sultanpur in Uttar Pradesh.

His mother Maneka Gandhi is the Union Cabinet Minister for Women and Child Development in the Narendra Modi government at the Centre.

Rahul Gandhi Varun Gandhi

