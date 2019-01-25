Poverty alleviation rising in India: Global report

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Global Multi-Dimensional Poverty Index 2018 report on Thursday revealed that the rate of poverty alleviation in the country has picked up, thanks to schemes like the Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana- National Rural Livelihood Mission (DAY-NRLM).

The report was based on several criteria. The assessment period was from April 2014 to November 2018.

According to it, people in rural areas have higher livestock now than before April 2014. Some of the other findings include the higher tendency of people to save in formal institutions, higher loan size and more borrowing capacity from formal institutions.

The report also revealed that households under the mission earned 22 per cent more than those which are not under the scheme.

In terms of numbers, the report says that the scheme included 2,411 blocks were added to the DAY-NRLM in the assessment which in turn resulted in the addition of three crore women.

Rural development ministry officials are very upbeat.

“This is just proof of our hard work in the past five years. Also, I would like to say that the people were very receptive of the scheme and once their lives started bettering, they gave in more than their 100 per cent to work towards its success,” an official said.

The numbers of the Mahila Kisan Shashaktikaran Pariyojana (MKSP) were also something to cheer about. During the assessment period, a total of three lakh women farmers were added to the MKSP.

“This is great news as the MKSP serves two purposes of women empowerment and employment generation,” the official added.