President’s medals announced for fire department, home guards 

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The government on Thursday announced the list of recipients of the President’s medals to Fire Service, Home Guards and Civil Defence personnel for 2019, declaring that they would be felicitated on Republic Day.

As many as 86 personnel were included in the list for Fire Service Medals. Among them, the President’s Fire Service Medal for Gallantry has been awarded to 15 personnel, the Fire Service Medal for Gallantry to 14 personnel, the President’s Fire Service Medal for Distinguished Service to seven personnel and the Fire Service Medal for Meritorious Service to 50 personnel.

“As many as 58 personnel have also been awarded Home Guard & Civil Defence Medals on the occasion of the Republic Day this year. Of these, President’s HG & CD Medal for Distinguished Service have been awarded to eight personnel and HG & CD Medal for Meritorious Service to 50 personnel,” read a statement.

In the category of President’s fire service medal for gallantry, 13 personnel from Punjab and one each from J&K and West Bengal will receive medals.

Under the fire service for gallantry, seven from UP, five from J&K and two from Ministry of Shipping will receive the award.