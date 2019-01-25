Home Nation

Pups killing: Two nursing students suspended for 60 days

The two students of Nil Ratan Sircar Medical College and Hospital here were arrested on January 15. They were released on bail after which they attended their classes.

Published: 25th January 2019

By PTI

KOLKATA: The West Bengal government Friday suspended for 60 days the two nursing students who were accused of killing 16 puppies in the compound of a state-run hospital, virtually ending their dreams to become nurses.

"The two students have been suspended for 60 days on grounds of moral ethics and grave indiscipline," a senior official of the health department told PTI.

During the period of 60 days, there would be several inquires to be held against the two students - Moutusi Mondal and Soma Burman, he said.

The two students of Nil Ratan Sircar Medical College and Hospital here were arrested on January 15. They were released on bail after which they attended their classes.

Asked whether the two would be able to resume normal classes after serving the suspension, the official said, "It's quite unlikely because there will be other inquires during this period which will have different outcomes."

Union Minister Maneka Gandhi had called up senior officials of the Nil Ratan Sircar Medical College and Hospital last week and asked them to immediately suspend the two nursing students.

The students could not be reached for their reaction.

Carcasses of 16 puppies were found in plastic bags in front of a hostel at the hospital in the Sealdah area on January 13. Preliminary reports had said the puppies were beaten to death, triggering an outrage among animal lovers.

The police identified some students and security guards on the basis of CCTV footage and interrogated them for hours. Of them, two nursing students admitted to their involvement in the crime and they were arrested.

