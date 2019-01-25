Rahul Gandhi should marry soon: Bihar BJP chief Nityanand Rai

Home Nation

The MP from Jhanjharpur hastened to add: “I am not giving any advice. I am only saying that dynasty politics is dangerous for democracy and insults the aspirations of the people”.

Bihar BJP chief Nityanand Rai (Twitter ANI Photo)

By Anand ST Das
Express News Service

PATNA: Even as a backlash against the Bihar minister’s comments on Priyanka Gandhi continued, state BJP president and MP Nityanand Rai raised many eyebrows by saying that Congress president Rahul Gandhi should get married soon.

“Priyanka Gandhi’s entry into Congress is the height of dynasty politics. Now that she is made Congress general secretary, now Rahul Gandhi should sit at home… Rahul Gandhi should marry soon so that Congress gets its next national president,” said Rai.

ALSO READ: Bihar minister calls Priyanka Gandhi ‘beautiful face without any skills’; Congress, RJD call for his resignation

The MP from Jhanjharpur hastened to add: “I am not giving any advice. I am only saying that dynasty politics is dangerous for democracy and insults the aspirations of the people”.

