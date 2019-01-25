Home Nation

Republic Day: Indo-Tibetian border police get gallantry, exceptional service medals

Fifteen other officials of the border guarding force were also awarded the medal for exemplary services.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: An ITBP officer, part of a security forces' team that killed LeT commander Abu Dujana in Jammu and Kashmir in 2017, was awarded the police medal for gallantry on the eve of the Republic Day.

Assistant Commandant (AC) Anurag Kumar Singh was deputed with the Army's Rashtriya Rifles that went into the operation in August 2017 in Pulwama where two militants each of the Hizbul Mujahideen and the Laskar-e-Taiba, including Dujana, were killed.

Dujana was a Pakistani national. "AC Singh has been decorated with the police medal for gallantry for displaying exemplary leadership, presence of mind, initiative and courage," ITBP spokesperson Second-in-Command Vivek K Pandey said.

Singh is presently posted at the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) officers academy in Uttarakhand's Mussoorie.

Fifteen other officials of the force have been decorated with the President's police medal for distinguished service and the police medal for meritorious service on the occasion of Republic Day that will be celebrated Saturday.

While Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Manoj Kumar Singh has been awarded the distinguished service medal, AC Gireesh Chandra Patni has been awarded for meritorious service.

The others awarded for meritorious service are Inspector N S Sati and constable Kunwar Pal.

The about 90,000 personnel strong force is primarily tasked with guarding the 3,488 km Sino-India border apart from other internal security duties, including conducting anti-Naxal operations.

