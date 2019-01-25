Home Nation

Republic Day: Kashmiri BSF jawan Mohammad Ramzan Parray killed at home awarded gallantry medal

Parray, his citation said, bravely thwarted a bid by the militants to abduct him but they later barged into his home in Hajin village of Bandipora district and shot him from a point blank range.

Published: 25th January 2019 10:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th January 2019 10:34 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

NEW DELHI: BSF jawan Mohammad Ramzan Parray, killed by militants in 2017 while he was on leave at his home in north Kashmir, has been decorated with the Police Medal for Gallantry (PMG) on the eve of the Republic Day.

The killing of Parray, who joined the Border Security Force in 2011, had made headlines and the incident underlined the threat faced by Kashmiri police, paramilitary and defence personnel when they were on leave or went back to their homes for festivals.

He later succumbed to injuries.

The border guarding force has been awarded a total of eight gallantry medals for thwarting infiltration bids from across Pakistan along the Line of Control (LoC) and the International Border and for effectively retaliating to unprovoked firing and ceasefire violations in Jammu and Kashmir from the other side.

Constables Tapas Paul and Sudhir Hembrom have been awarded for effectively guarding the LoC in the Keran area in November 2016.

"Despite being injured and bleeding profusely (due to artillery shell explosion) they (Paul and Hembrom) kept on retaliating the fire and maintained domination which foiled an infiltration attempt of militants backed by Pakistan Army," their citation said.

Constables Nitin Kumar (posthumously), Pravindra Kumar and Barun Kumar were awarded the PMG for thwarting a suicide bid by militants who wanted to attack their post in Baramulla in October 2016.

Another 52 BSF personnel and officials have been decorated with the President's Police Medal for distinguished service and the police medal for meritorious service.

TAGS
