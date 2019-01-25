Congress governments in Hindi heartland make their presences felt by reversing previous BJP policies

By Express News Service

RAIPUR, JAIPUR, BHOPAL: The newly-elected Congress governments in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan have been quick to make their presence felt by reversing policy and administrative decisions made by the previous respective regimes.

In Chhattisgarh, the Bhupesh Baghel-led government started off by discontinuing the use of a logo featuring Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Deendayal Upadhyaya on official documents.

The previous government had decided to include the logo as part of Upadhyaya’s birth centenary celebrations.

The other major decision was to discontinue the Central government’s flagship Pradhan Mantri Jan-Arogya Yojana (Ayushman Bharat) scheme.

“We are going to prepare a universal scheme that will incur lower costs than Ayushman Bharat and will have better modalities of implementation.” state health minister T S Singhdeo had said.

The Kamal Nath-led Madhya Pradesh government is not far behind. Soon after coming to power, it cancelled the Deendayal Vananchal scheme of the previous Shivraj Singh Chouhan government in an apparent bid to “curb wasteful expenditure.”

The scheme, launched in 2016, was started with the objective of organising health camps for women and bringing malnourished children to the Anganwadi centers in forest areas.

The new regime has also temporarily halted the monthly pension scheme under the Maintenance of Internal Security Act. Authorities said the scheme will be on hold till the process of physical verification of the beneficiaries is complete.

The new government has also decided to remove inherent contradictions in the ‘Bhavantar Bhugtan scheme’ which was started in the wake of the violent farmers’ unrest in the state in 2017.

Under the scheme, started in October 2017, beneficiary farmers were paid the difference between the minimum support price (MSP) and the modal price (average market price over a particular period).

The Rajasthan government, for its part, announced a review of the “saffronisation” of education in the state, which it claimed was rampant during the Vasundhara Raje regime.

Some of those decisions include removing former prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru from the syllabus, giving out orange cycles and making ‘surya namaskar’ compulsory in govt schools.

Gehlot also reversed the BJP regime’s other major decision to allow only those with minimum educational qualifications to fight Panchayat and local body elections.

One of the Raje government’s big-ticket decisions — a minimum educational qualification of class 8 for Sarpanches and class 10 for Zila Pramukhs had been made mandatory.