SC to hear Ayodhya case on January 29, reconstitutes 5-member Constitution bench 

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The politically sensitive Ram Janambhoomi-Babri Masjid title dispute case will be heard by the Supreme Court on January 29 as the Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi reconstituted the five-judge bench by including Justice Ashok Bhushan and Justice Abdul Nazeer in the case.

Besides them, Justices S A Bobde and D Y Chandrachud will also hear the matter. Justice N V Ramana, who was in the bench which last heard the matter on January 10, is not a member of the new bench.

Justice Bhushan and Nazeer were part of the three-judge bench, then headed by retired Chief Justice Dipak Misra, who by a 2:1 majority verdict had refused to refer the case to a five-judge Constitution Bench for reconsideration of the observations in its 1994 judgment that a mosque was not integral to Islam. Justice Nazeer had then delivered the minority judgment.

The reconstituted bench will now take up the appeals challenging the September 30, 2010 verdict of the Allahabad High Court to fix the schedule for hearing. The HC had ordered a three-way division of the disputed 2.77 acres site between the Nirmohi Akhara sect, the Sunni Central Wakf Board of UP and Ramlalla Virajman.

The move came nearly two weeks after Justice U U Lalit recused himself from the case after advocate Rajeev Dhavan, representing one of the parties, pointed out that the judge had appeared as a counsel for BJP leader Kalyan Singh.

Demand for ordinance

Many Hindu groups and some political parties have demanded that the Centre bring an Ordinance on Ayodhya. However, PM Narendra Modi has made it clear, that for now, the government would wait for the case to be heard in the apex court