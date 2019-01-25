Home Nation

Tree falls at Jaipur Literature Festival, four hurt

By PTI

JAIPUR: A part of a tree fell at the venue of the Jaipur Literature Festival Thursday, injuring four visitors and unnerving others on the first day of the annual event.

A statement by the organisers said the injured were discharged from hospital after treatment and the event continued undisturbed.

The incident took place in an area restricted to the delegates.

On Twitter, novelist Hari Kunzru called it "a near-death experience".

He had filled his plate at the buffet and was heading to a table.

"There was a cracking sound and a massive tree bough came crashing down. Several people were injured. It's a miracle no one was killed," he said.

The festival organisers said four people were administered first aid.

The statement said precautionary measures have been taken.

"Life is short and shot through with randomness," a shaken Kunzru later tweeted.

The 12th edition of the five-day festival, billed as the largest free literary event in the world, will host over 350 speakers including authors, scholars, actors, politicians, business leaders and sportspersons from across India and the world.

Among a galaxy of literary stars set to speak at this year's event at Diggi Palace are Booker Prize-winning Nigerian writer Ben Okri and Pulitzer Prize-winning authors Andrew Sean Greer and Colson Whitehead.

