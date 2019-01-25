Home Nation

Two aides of Gujarat BJP leader Chhabil Patel arrested for ex-MLA Jayanti Bhanushali's killing: Police

Both played a key role in taking care of two sharpshooters brought from Maharashtra by Chhabil Patel and a woman suspect, Manisha Goswami, to execute the crime.

Published: 25th January 2019 08:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th January 2019 08:27 AM   |  A+A-

HANDCUFF, ARREST

Image used for representational purpose only

By PTI

AHMEDABAD: Police Thursday arrested two aides of Gujarat BJP leader and former MLA Chhabil Patel in connection with the killing of ex-party legislator Jayanti Bhanushali, who was shot dead in a moving train.

Chhabil Patel fled to Muscat a week before the murder.

His two aides -- Nitin Patel and Rahul Patel -- were arrested by the Gujarat CID, which is probing the case, the police said.

Both played a "key role" in taking care of two "sharpshooters" brought from Maharashtra by Chhabil Patel and a woman suspect, Manisha Goswami, to execute the crime, said Additional Director General of Police, CID-Crime, Ajay Tomar.

Bhanushali, who once represented Abdasa in Kutch district in the assembly, was shot dead in a moving train on January 8.

The incident took place when the train was between Bhachau and Samkhiyali stations in Kutch, the police had said.

Investigations till now have revealed that both Chhabil Patel and Manisha Goswami harboured a grudge against Bhanushali and decided to join hands to eliminate their common rival, Tomar told reporters in Gandhinagar.

The sharp-shooters allegedly hired by Chhabil Patel and Manisha Goswami were identified as Shahshikant Kamble and Ashraf Shaikh, both dreaded criminals from Pune, he said.

"Both Chhabil and Manisha had a grudge against Bhanushali over some issues, including financial dealings.

Last year, Manisha was arrested by the Ahmedabad police for blackmailing Bhanushali's nephew, Sunil.

"She remained behind bars for around two months in that case," Tomar said.

"At that time, Chhabil Patel helped Manisha to come out of jail. Both of them had then decided to eliminate their common enemy Bhanushali."

"To do that, they hired two sharpshooters from Pune and kept them at Chhabil Patel's farmhouse in Kutch in December last year," the officer said.

It is alleged that Nitin Patel and Rahul Patel took care of these sharpshooters at Chhabil Patel's farmhouse, located in Reldi village near Bhuj town of Kutch district.

A meeting between Chhabil Patel, Manisha Goswami and other conspirators was held at the farmhouse on December 31.

After finalising the plan, Chhabil Patel fled to Muscat on January 2, a week before the murder, said Tomar.

Bhanushali (53) was attacked when he was travelling in an air-conditioned coupe on the Bhuj-Dadar Express while returning to Ahmedabad from Bhuj.

Chhabil Patel, his son Siddharth Patel and Manisha Goswami were named as "suspects" in an FIR lodged by the Gandhidham railway police on January 9.

As planned by Patel, Goswami and others, the two sharpshooters boarded the train from Bhachau and allegedly shot Bhanushali in the early hours of January 8, said Tomar.

"The sharpshooters fired two rounds on Bhanushali as soon as he opened the door of his coupe upon hearing knocks.

Kamble and Shaikh fled from the compartment after pulling the chain near Samakhiyali station.

"They then fled to Pune via Radhanpur in a vehicle provided by their aides," said Tomar.

The police were yet to establish the whereabouts of Goswami, who was in Kutch till January 6 to provide support to the shooters in carrying out the murder plan, he said.

Meanwhile, Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani said the police were taking all necessary action in the case and the "guilty will not be spared".

Bhanushali represented the Abdasa assembly seat from 2007 to 2012.

Chhabil Patel, as the Congress candidate, had defeated him from Abdasa in the 2012 assembly elections.

Within two years, Chhabil Patel switched sides and joined the BJP, but lost the bypoll for the seat in 2014.

In the 2017 polls, the BJP chose Chhabil Patel over Bhanushali for the Abdasa seat, but he lost to the Congress candidate.

In his complaint to the Gandhidham railway police, Bhanushali's nephew Sunil Bhanushali had alleged Chhabil Patel held his uncle responsible for his defeat in 2014 and 2017 and held a grudge against him.

In the complaint, Sunil Bhanushali had also alleged that to end Jayanti Bhanushali's political career, Chhabil Patel and others made a CD which showed his uncle in a compromising position with a woman.

When Bhanushali refused to retire from politics as allegedly demanded by Chhabil Patel, the latter hatched the murder plan, the complaint said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Cheteshwar Pujara at an event in Chennai. (File | PTI)
Pujara turns 31: Did you know these 5 things about the 'New Wall of India'?
Is Priyanka Gandhi's arrival a game changer?
Gallery
Zhang Shuai, right, and Samantha Stosur pose for a photo with their trophy after winning the women's doubles final against Kristina Mladenovic and Timea Babos at the Australian Open in Melbourne. | AP
Samantha Stosur, Zhang Shuai win Australian Open women's doubles title
Cheteshwar Pujara during a match in Chandigarh. (File | PTI)
Happy birthday Cheteshwar Pujara: Check out some rare photos of Indian cricket's 'Mr Dependable'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp