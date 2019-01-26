21 women, four actors and transgender dancer among 112 Padma awardees 

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Centre announced 112 names for the Padma awards this year on the eve of 70th Republic Day. The list includes veteran journalist Kuldip Nayar (posthumous), BJP politician Kariya Munda, former ISRO scientist Nambi Narayanan, cricketer Gautam Gambhir, actors Mohan Lal, Kader Khan (posthumous), Manoj Bajpai and Parbhu Deva.

While four persons have been selected for Padma Vibhushan, the second highest civilian award, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri will be conferred on 14 and 94 eminent personalities, respectively, from various fields. Eleven persons with foreign connections — foreign dignitaries, NRIs, Persons of Indian Origin or Overseas Citizen of India — and 21 women feature on the list. Nartaki Natraj, the first transgender Bharatnatyam dancer in the country, is also one of the recipients.

Former AAP MLA and senior advocate H S Phoolka, who spearheaded the legal battle to secure justice for the victims of the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, was conferred Padma Shri.