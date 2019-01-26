Home Nation

500-meters area around Somnath, Ambaji temples declared 'veg zones'

Published: 26th January 2019 12:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th January 2019 12:29 AM

Vijay Rupani

Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani (File | PTI)

By PTI

AHMEDABAD: Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Friday declared as "vegetarian zones" a 500-metre area surrounding the famous pilgrimage sites of Somnath temple in Saurashtra and Ambaji temple in north Gujarat.

The announcement was made by Rupani at a gathering in Palanpur in Banaskantha district, around 145 km from here.

The move means that non-vegetarian food, such as meat and chicken, cannot be sold near the premises of these two temples.

While the Somnath temple is in Gir-Somnath district, the Ambaji temple is in Banaskantha district.

"I hereby declare a 500-metre area surrounding the pilgrimage places -- Somnath and Ambaji -- as vegetarian zones. From now on, there will be a total ban on selling non-vegetarian food in these areas," Rupani told the gathering.

Several religious outfits and the residents of these pilgrimage centres had been demanding such a measure since long.

Both the temples are top religious sites for Hindus, attracting pilgrims from all over the country as well as abroad.

