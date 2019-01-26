Home Nation

70th Republic Day celebrated with pomp and gaiety across Jammu and Kashmir

Published: 26th January 2019 10:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th January 2019 10:47 PM

Republic Day celebrations at Jammu and Kashmir. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

JAMMU: The 70th Republic day was celebrated with traditional fervour and gaiety across Jammu region with Governor Satya Pal Malik unfurling the tricolour at the main function here.

Before attending the state-level function, the governor went to the Balidan Stambh and paid tribute to the brave security personnel who laid down their lives in the line of duty to the country.

The function at the Balidan Stambh in the heart of the city was organised by Army as part of the Republic Day celebrations.

Malik later hoisted the tricolour at the main official function at the Jammu University's sports stadium.

He inspected the parade and took the salute at an impressive march past which was commanded by Col Baskar Singh of the first battalion J&K Light Infantry.

(Photo | PTI)

 A group of enthusiastic youths, carrying tricolor, took out a bike rally from Parade ground in the heart of the city, while leaders of different political parties also unfurled the national flag at their party headquarters.

 State Congress president G A Mir led his party leaders and activists to hoist the national flag at the Congress headquarters at Shahidi Chowk here.

Addressing the gathering, Mir recalled the struggle and sacrifices of the freedom fighters and said the present generation owes a responsibility to the forefathers and to the nation, besides the future generations to safeguard the hard-earned freedom and democracy of the country.

"We should remain united and maintain the brotherhood and unity in diversity which is the basic strength of our nation," he added.

State BJP president Ravinder Raina unfurled the flag at party headquarters and several other places in the city.

Senior BJP leaders also hoisted the national flags in their respective areas.

PDP too organised a function at its party headquarters here, where the flag was hoisted by General Secretary F C Bhagat, a party spokesman said.

 National Panthers Party (NPP) spokesman said the party activists unfurled the national flag at party offices across the state.

TAGS
Satya Pal Malik 70th Republic day Balidan Stambh Republic Day celebrations

Comments

