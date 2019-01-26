Home Nation

Amid row over Rahul Gandhi meeting Chinese ministers, Beijing says welcomes all Indian pilgrims

BJP accused Gandhi of acting as a "Chinese propagandist" and asked him to give complete details of his meeting with China's ministers and officials during his Kailash Mansarovar visit.

Published: 26th January 2019 08:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th January 2019 08:40 AM   |  A+A-

Rahul Gandhi. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Amid a row over Rahul Gandhi's Kailash Mansarovar visit last year after the Congress chief on Friday said he had also met Chinese ministers during his trip, the Beijing's envoy here said all Indian pilgrims were welcome to the country.

"The Chinese government, the Chinese side will welcome all pilgrims from India," Chinese envoy Luo Zhaohui said in response to a question on Gandhi's meeting with his country's ministers.

Earlier in the day, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) accused Gandhi of acting as a "Chinese propagandist" and asked him to give complete details of his meeting with China's ministers and officials during his Kailash Mansarovar visit and questioned why had he not kept the Indian government informed about it.

"The Kailash Mansarovar yatra was an excuse. He had gone to meet these ministers. Rahul Gandhi is not an ordinary citizen. Why did he not inform the Ministry of External Affairs? Why was the Indian embassy not kept in loop? We want to know the details of his talks," BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra told reporters.

The ruling party's attack on Gandhi came after the Congress president told a public meeting in Odisha that the Chinese ministers had told him during his Kailash Mansarovar visit in August-September last year that job creation was not a problem in their country.

"When I had gone to Kailash, I had met a couple of their ministers and they had said job creation was not a problem in China at all," Gandhi had said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Rahul Gandhi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Cheteshwar Pujara at an event in Chennai. (File | PTI)
Pujara turns 31: Did you know these 5 things about the 'New Wall of India'?
Is Priyanka Gandhi's arrival a game changer?
Gallery
Daredevils from the Indian Army Corps of Signals display their skills on motorcycles on Rajpath, the ceremonial boulevard, during Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India, Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019. Thousands of Indians have converged on a ceremonial bouleva
Splendid display of military might, glimpses from Gandhi's life mark Republic Day parade
Indian Railway Protection Force (RPF) commandos perform stunts during Republic Day celebrations in Hyderabad.(Photo| R Satish Babu/ EPS)
70th Republic Day: Pictures of celebrations from across the country
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp