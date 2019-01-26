Andamans diary

Sanjib Kumar Roy By

National award winner

Esow Alben, the 17-year old star cyclist from the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, on January 22, received the ‘Baal Shakti Puraskar’ from the President of India, making the entire UT proud. The cyclist rose to Junior World No 1 at the UCI Junior Track Cycling World Championship in Aigle, Switzerland. He won the silver medal at the event. This was the first cycling win for India, making his win quiet historic.

The youngster has several big achievements to his name including wins in the GP Brno Track Cycling competition and the Cottbuser Sprinbt Cup 2. He hails from a family of sports players including his father who was also a cyclist and his mother who was a kabaddi player. Esow finished his schooling in the A&N islands.

Hunger strike

Candidates who appeared for selections of primary school teachers have resorted to a hunger strike from 22nd January after their demands of withdrawal of cancellation of the last PST Recruitment process were not heard.

Two candidates, Subhankar and Sushma have been on an indefinite hunger strike since 22nd January and they said they will continue the hunger strike till they get a favourable response from the administration. Since 14 January 2019, nearly 150 selected candidates of PST recruitment have been holding peaceful a dharna in front of the Directorate of Education. They began organising the hunger strike since January 19th and embarked on the fast from 22nd January after getting no response from the administration.

Republic Day celebrations

The Andaman & Nicobar is being represented in the Republic Day parade for the first time after 2006 as no tableau from the Islands featured during the last 13 years. This year’s tableau showcases the impact Mahatma Gandhi had among the inmates of Cellular Jail in Andaman, who (the inmates) went on hunger strike for restoration of civil liberties and unconditional release of all political prisoners. On 28th August, 1937, Mahatma Gandhi had sent a telegram to prisoners on a hunger strike in Cellular Jail, advising them, on behalf of not only himself but also Poet Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore, to abandon the strike and rely upon those who were all trying their best to secure relief for prisoners.

The front portion of the tableau depicts the replica of Cellular Jail and the way inmates were treated by the Jail Authority. The portion after this up to the middle showcases the abundant beauty of present day A&N Islands.

Heroes

The Andaman Nicobar Media Federation organized a felicitation function ‘ANMF Andaman Heroes Award - 2019’ on 23 January, 2019, in appreciation of the people, who have rendered service towards society and the people of A&N Islands. Neha Bansal, Secretary, Department of Arts and Culture, A&N Administration, was the chief guest.

